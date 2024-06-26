At a press conference held in the city of Umatilla, Ron DeSantis, Governor of the state of floridasoutheast of USA, announced a notable million-dollar investment for a project to be carried out in the region and another that will take place in Plant City.

After confirming the budget that the state of Florida will have for the next fiscal year, the governor continues his progress in maintaining and renewing infrastructure. At the press conference held last Tuesday, DeSantis announced that he will invest US$5,500,000 to build a 2.75-mile circuit (4.42 kilometers) on Henderson Way.

The governor’s office hopes the new construction will allow access to 310 acres of commercial and light industrial development sites, generate more than 2,600 new jobs and support the retention of almost 1,000 existing jobsaccording to the words of the authorities.

The second project consists of the allocation of US$4,800,000 for infrastructure improvements and increased water and sewer capacity at the Lake Ferns Industrial Parklocated in the city ​​of umatilla. This project, according to authorities, will generate 300 new high-wage jobs in the advanced manufacturing and construction materials sectors.

DeSantis’ statements in Florida

During the press conference in Umatilla, the governor again emphasized the budget and the decrease it will have compared to last year. “The budget I signed, which begins July 1, actually spends less than the current budget“, held.

In that line, the governor affirmed that the state has the lowest per capita debt in the country, although there are studies that deny this situation. On the other hand, DeSantis questioned the border policy of the Biden administration, which earlier this month issued an executive order to control illegal immigration.

According to the information shared by the media News Channel 8 of Tampa, the governor closed the press conference with a ceremony presenting the Medal of Merit to Mel Jennera former military man who served during D-Day.