One of the most popular states in the United States is Florida. This place offers something for everyone, but it is well known for allowing you to get in touch with nature through its coasts, mangroves and national parks. That is why some Environmental proponents had requested a modification to the laws regarding water. But Governor Ron DeSantis decided to veto the law.

This week the governor vetoed a measure that was intended to increase warnings for locals and tourists in case a beach or other public waterway will present significant levels of pollution.

The bill would require the state Department of Health to issue notices if water quality did not meet the agency’s standards, which would lead to the closure of contaminated beaches in case of extreme situations that could pose a risk to the health, safety and welfare of the public.

According to a Florida Chamber report obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, the measure would also require municipalities and counties to notify the state Department of Health regarding water quality. If unsafe levels of pollution were found, they would only have 24 hours to post signs warning residents.

Also, if the Department of Health found high levels of bacteria such as E. coli and fecal coliforms, had to inform local television stations about the risks, so that the population was aware of unsafe conditions.

Despite The bill was supported by members of both parties and passed through the House and Senate with unanimous approvalGovernor DeSantis, decided that it was not going to go into effect.

In this regard, Lindsay Cross, the representative of St. Petersburg, stated: “Our water quality problems are not going away, and ignoring them is not going to solve the problem. “I thought there was no way the governor would veto something that was sponsored by a bipartisan slate of elected officials with unanimous approval in both chambers and that would protect the public health of the people. Why would you veto something like that?” he asked and announced that they will continue to seek to have the law finally come into effect next year.

The Department of Health would have had the power to close beaches.

Ron DeSantis explains why he vetoed a law that would protect residents and tourists in Florida

Through a letter, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reasons why he had decided to veto the law that would force the Florida Department of Health to stay up to date and provide alerts regarding water quality in the state.

He assured that the This measure was exaggerated because it gave the possibility of closing beaches, waterways and state swimming pools. “The Department should not have the power to supersede local jurisdictions with respect to the operation of beaches,” the governor argued.