In the last weeks, Several bills attempted to be approved both in Florida as in the other regions of the United States, and many of them are expected to come into force as of July 1, 2024, although they also There are others that may fall by the wayside, in this case due to the decision made by Ron DeSantis.

The governor of Florida decided last Wednesday to veto the bill HB 473which would have directly affected the safety of citizens, since established that some state entities do not have to take charge of cybersecurity incidentswhich was seen as something harmful to people.

This regulation allowed counties, municipalitiespolitical subdivisions, covered entities or external agents that, as long as they meet certain pre-established requirements, They should not take responsibility for cybersecurity incidentswhich are becoming more frequent with the emergence of new technologies and updates.

This was going to happen as long as The aforementioned entities will adopt a cybersecurity system in accordance with a line of current standards proposed by the state. Ultimately, none of this will go into effect since DeSantis made the decision to veto the bill and gave his justification for it.

Many laws in Florida will change as of July 1st

Ron DeSantis’ explanation for vetoing the Florida cybersecurity bill

In an official document, DeSantis detailed the reasons that led him to make the decision of not approving the bill that affected the cybersecurity of the inhabitants, clarifying that, if it were approved, “could result in Floridians’ data being less secureas it provides general protections for substantial compliance with the standards.”

Finally, he dedicated a few words to the legislators, to whom He proposed finding a solution that could provide citizens with a good level of protection. regarding your critical data to avoid the disclosure of any type of confidential information.