Through the signing of new legislationfinalized last Tuesday, June 18, Ron DeSantis, governor of the state of Florida, USA, expanded coverage of the Medicaid programwhich offers help for low-income individuals and families.

Under the name of law HB-885, Biomarker Testing Coveragethe new regulations will come into effect from next July 1stin an attempt by the governor to expand the benefits of the system that offers support for thousands of people.

In this way, the Medicaid program must offer coverage for biomarker tests for the diagnosis, treatment, management and continuous monitoring of diseases of members in Florida. “Florida’s Medicaid Program and the State Division’s group insurance program must outline a process for policyholders and providers to access a process to request authorization for biomarker testing,” explains the state’s statement on the matter.

Biomarkers are biological molecules present in the blood that can be used to observe how the body responds to a treatment. According to the National Cancer Institute (NIH) of the United States, Biomarker testing “is a way to identify genes, proteins and other substances that provide information about cancer.”

These tests also serve as an aid for doctors to “diagnose and monitor cancer during and after treatment”and could contribute to the doctor and the patient in their choice of a treatment against the disease.

