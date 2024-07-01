floods in different regions of the state of florida, USAa series of roads remain closed to traffic and Pasco County detailed what they are through an official statement. Following the heavy rains that causedof thea series of roads remain closed to traffic andthrough an official statement.

The southeastern region of the United States continues to suffer from heavy rainfall this year, and the arrival of summer did not improve conditions, amid storms and the danger of the formation of tropical systems. In this way, the Last weekend was marked by intense rains that flooded the Tampa Bay area.

To alert citizens and prevent accidents or damage, Pasco County issued a statement through its social networks. “Pasco County is currently experiencing flooding in certain areas due to rain,” she wrote, then explained what they are. the areas that remain closedwhich are found in the following list:

Heading north on Congress Street at Ridge Road in Port Richey.

West on Fox Hollow Drive at Mark Twain Lane in Port Richey.

All lanes of Nome Avenue in Port Richey.

Ranch Road remains closed between Zimmerman Road and Hanks Lane.

In another post on his social media, the County reported that the intersection of Ranch Road and US 19 has now reopened to traffic.

The weather forecast for this Monday in Florida

The rain will continue to affect the state of Florida as it moves south, with warnings for storms for the area extending from Miami, passing through Fort Lauderdaleuntil the City of West Palm Beachaccording to the forecast of Telemundo 51.

After 4 PM, the heavy rain activity will gradually cease in the aforementioned areas, as it moves toward inland areas and the Gulf CoastFor the next few days, Floridians can expect sustained showers and thunderstorms in the morning through early afternoon.