According to the criteria of
To alert citizens and prevent accidents or damage, Pasco County issued a statement through its social networks. “Pasco County is currently experiencing flooding in certain areas due to rain,” she wrote, then explained what they are. the areas that remain closedwhich are found in the following list:
- Heading north on Congress Street at Ridge Road in Port Richey.
- West on Fox Hollow Drive at Mark Twain Lane in Port Richey.
- All lanes of Nome Avenue in Port Richey.
- Ranch Road remains closed between Zimmerman Road and Hanks Lane.
In another post on his social media, the County reported that the intersection of Ranch Road and US 19 has now reopened to traffic.
Pasco County is currently experiencing flooding in certain areas due to rain. The following areas are currently shut down. (1/2)
Port Richey- Ranch Rd. at Ponderosa.
Port Richey- Northbound on Congress St. at Ridge Rd.
Port Richey- Westbound on Fox Hollow Dr. at Mark Twain Ln. pic.twitter.com/98hddiLT1h
— Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) June 30, 2024
The weather forecast for this Monday in Florida
The rain will continue to affect the state of Florida as it moves south, with warnings for storms for the area extending from Miami, passing through Fort Lauderdaleuntil the City of West Palm Beachaccording to the forecast of Telemundo 51.
After 4 PM, the heavy rain activity will gradually cease in the aforementioned areas, as it moves toward inland areas and the Gulf CoastFor the next few days, Floridians can expect sustained showers and thunderstorms in the morning through early afternoon.
#Florida #roads #closed #due #flooding #week #July
Leave a Reply