The Florida legislature proposed a new law that has generated concern and fear among the state's undocumented migrants. The proposal, which seeks to amend two key sections of Florida statutes (125.0156 and 166.246), aims to control and restrict the issuance and acceptance of identificationsgenerating uncertainty about access to services and transactions for people without legal status.

The law, presented on January 2, 2024, Prohibits counties and municipalities from funding the issuance of IDs to people without legal status in the United States. Additionally, it prevents the acceptance of documents issued by entities known to issue IDs to people in this situation, unless they are documents issued by the federal government.

One of the main concerns arising from this proposal is the potential impact on access to essential services and daily transactions by people without legal status. The restriction on the acceptance of certain documents could complicate the daily lives of individuals who already face numerous obstacles due to their immigration status.

Current Status of Florida ID Validity Initiative

The law, if approved by the full Legislature, It is scheduled to come into force on July 1, 2024.. The future implementation date is proposed as a strategy to allow time for adaptation and understanding of the proposed changes.

It is currently in the legislative process and has advanced through several stages in the Florida Senate, being referred to key committees. The legislation contains an important exception for documents issued by the federal government, which seeks to ensure the validity of identifications issued by higher-ranking government entities.

