Last Wednesday, March 1, a group of Florida legislators presented a proposal so that sexual offenders of children under 12 years of age could be sentenced to death.

The measure sponsored by Sen. Jonathan Martin, R-Fort Myers, and Rep. Jessica Baker, R-Jacksonville, will seek to challenge the prior doctrine-related rulings of the United States Supreme Court and the State Supreme Court, which dictates that this measure will only be applicable in the event that the culprit has committed murder.

According to the newspaper miami heraldMartin commented in the presentation of the project, that it was time for the Supreme Court to consider “the safety and well-being of our young children”, because, according to the document in question, sexual assault on a child is worse than the murder.

The measure would lead to life imprisonment not being contemplated at first.

“The goal of this bill is to discourage anyone who might contemplate something so horrible and steer them in another direction.”, he commented according to the aforementioned medium.

Even so, for this to come to pass, all jurors must vote in favor of the sentence. In case there were less than eight votes, life imprisonment without the right to parole would be imposed.

However, this is not the only measure that will be taken into consideration on March 7. The representatives will also seek to lower the jury threshold, which means that a sentence can be handed down by a non-unanimous jury or a low correlation of votes.

Laura Natalia Bohorquez Roncancio

