Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the law this Monday (25), following an agreement with parliamentarians to replace a bill vetoed at the beginning of the month | Photo: EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

The governor of the American state of Florida, Republican Ron DeSantis, signed this Monday (25) a law that will restrict the use of social networks by children under 16 years of age.

Young people aged 14 and 15 will only be able to have accounts on these platforms with their parents' consent and accounts of people under this age will be prohibited. According to information from the Associated Press agency, the new law will come into force on January 1, 2025.

“A child still in the development phase of his brain does not have the ability to know that he is being sucked into these addictive technologies, to see the damage and move away from it, and that is why we have to intervene”, declared Republican Paul Renner, president of the Florida House of Representatives.

Earlier this month, DeSantis had vetoed a more restrictive bill, which would have prohibited children under 16 from having social media accounts.

The governor of Florida had expressed concerns about privacy issues and parental rights, as the ban on children and adolescents having social networks would be applied regardless of the consent of their guardians.

In this way, he made an agreement with state parliamentarians to approve a law with the changes sanctioned this Monday.