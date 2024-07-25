According to the criteria of
Personal computers and related accessories purchased for non-commercial personal or household use with a price of US$1,500 or less will also be exempt of sales tax.
Which products will be tax-free in Florida for back-to-school?
The Florida Department of Revenue lists The following products will be tax-free:
- Personal computers or computer-related accessories personal Purchased for personal or non-commercial household use with a retail price of US$1,500 or less:
- Personal computers
- Calculators
- Desktop computers
- E-book readers
- Portable devices
- Laptops
- Tablets
- Tower computers
- Personal computer related accessories, included:
- Keyboards
- Mice
- Modems
- Monitors
- Non-recreational software
- Other peripheral devices
- Personal digital assistants
- Routers
- Items with a sales price of US$100 or less per item:
- Clothes
- All footwear except skis, swim fins, inline skates and roller skates.
- Any item of clothing intended to be worn on or near the human body,
- excluding watches, watch straps, jewelry, umbrellas and scarves.
- Purses or handbags, including:
- Backpacks
- Diaper bags
- Waist bags
- Handbags
- Briefcases, suitcases and other clothing covers are excluded.
- School supplies with a retail price of US$50 or less per article:
- Folders
- Cellophane tape
- Compasses
- Composition notebooks
- Computer disks
- Construction paper
- Color pencils
- Drafts
- To paste or to stick
- Legal Notepads
- Lunchboxes
- Markers
- Notebooks
- Notebook filler paper
- Pencils
- Feathers
- Cardboard
- Poster paper
- Conveyors
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Staplers and staples used to secure paper products.
- Learning Aids and Puzzles whose sales price is $30 or less:
- Flashcards or other learning cards
- Interactive or electronic books and toys intended to teach reading or math skills.
- Memory or association games
- Puzzle books and seek and find books
- Stack or nest blocks or sets
If you purchase an item that would otherwise qualify for sales tax exemption but costs more than the limits listed above, The item is not exempt and you must pay sales tax on the total price.The exemption is based on the sales price of each item, not the quantity of items purchased.
What types of items will not be tax-exempt in Florida?
The removal of the tax on Florida’s 2024 back-to-school sales does not apply to:
- Any item of clothing with a sales price greater than US$100.
- Any school supplies item with a retail price over US$50.
- Educational materials and puzzles with a retail price of over US$30.
- Books that are not otherwise exempt.
- Computers and computer-related accessories with a retail price of more than US$1,500.
- Computers and computer-related accessories purchased for business purposes.
- Rental of any eligible item.
- Repairs or modifications to any eligible item.
- Sales of any eligible item within a theme park, entertainment complex or public accommodation.
