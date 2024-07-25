According to a statement released by the Florida Department of Revenue on its website, From Monday, July 29 to Sunday, August 11, 2024, school supplies will be tax-free in the stateon the occasion of the upcoming return to school.

Personal computers and related accessories purchased for non-commercial personal or household use with a price of US$1,500 or less will also be exempt of sales tax.

School supplies will be tax-free in Florida. Photo:iStock Share

Which products will be tax-free in Florida for back-to-school?



The Florida Department of Revenue lists The following products will be tax-free:

Personal computers or computer-related accessories personal Purchased for personal or non-commercial household use with a retail price of US$1,500 or less:

Personal computers Calculators Desktop computers E-book readers Portable devices Laptops Tablets Tower computers

Personal computer related accessories, included:

Keyboards Mice Modems Monitors Non-recreational software Other peripheral devices Personal digital assistants Routers

Some computers will be tax-free in Florida. Photo:iStock Share

Items with a sales price of US$100 or less per item:

Clothes All footwear except skis, swim fins, inline skates and roller skates. Any item of clothing intended to be worn on or near the human body, excluding watches, watch straps, jewelry, umbrellas and scarves. Purses or handbags, including: Backpacks Diaper bags Waist bags Handbags Briefcases, suitcases and other clothing covers are excluded.

School supplies with a retail price of US$50 or less per article:

Folders Cellophane tape Compasses Composition notebooks Computer disks Construction paper Color pencils Drafts Folders To paste or to stick Legal Notepads Lunchboxes Markers Notebooks Notebook filler paper Pencils Feathers Cardboard Poster paper Conveyors Rulers Scissors Staplers and staples used to secure paper products.

Learning Aids and Puzzles whose sales price is $30 or less:

Flashcards or other learning cards Interactive or electronic books and toys intended to teach reading or math skills. Memory or association games Puzzle books and seek and find books Stack or nest blocks or sets

If you purchase an item that would otherwise qualify for sales tax exemption but costs more than the limits listed above, The item is not exempt and you must pay sales tax on the total price.The exemption is based on the sales price of each item, not the quantity of items purchased.

What types of items will not be tax-exempt in Florida?

The removal of the tax on Florida’s 2024 back-to-school sales does not apply to: