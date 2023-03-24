Florida, principal forced to resign for a lesson on Michelangelo’s David: “It’s pornographic”

Forced to resign for a lesson on Michelangelo’s David. It happened to a Florida school principal, after strong protests from some parents for an art history lesson dedicated to the Florentine Renaissance.

Head teacher Hope Carrasquilla was pushed back after the Tallahassee Classical School board faced the possibility of firing her, according to the local Tallahassee Democrat newspaper. Her parents’ anger was unleashed by the choice to show her 11-year-old children the naked body of David and other Renaissance masterpieces such as the “Birth of Venus” by Botticelli and the “Creation of Adam” by Michelangelo himself. One of the parents would have gone so far as to define David “pornographic”, according to reports from Carrasquilla.

After the uproar caused by the affair, the president of the board of the institute, Barney Bishop, took refuge behind the no comment, even though the Huffington Post had associated the decision with an alleged leftist “indoctrination” of the principal. “They didn’t like the woke indoctrination that was happening,” he said.

A paradoxical situation for a school that describes itself as a place that “trains the minds and improves the hearts of the young through a content-rich classical education in the liberal arts and sciences, teaching the principles of moral character and virtue civic”.

The protest reminded many of the one recounted by the Simpsons in an episode of over 30 years ago, “Itchy and Scratchy and Marge”, in which a parents’ association asks to prevent the exhibition of the Florentine sculptor’s masterpiece in the Springfield museum.