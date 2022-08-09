Florida Gov. DeSantis Calls US a Banana Republic After Trump’s House Is Raided

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis condemned the raid on the estate of former US President Donald Trump and called the United States a banana republic. He wrote about this on his page in Twitter.

“The search of Mar-a-Lago is another escalation in the use of federal agencies as weapons against political opponents of the regime, while people like Hunter Biden are on ceremony … Banana Republic,” the head of state said.

Earlier, former US President Donald Trump said that agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) searched his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. According to the interlocutors of the TV channel CNNlaw enforcement officials were looking for documents that Trump could take with him when he left the White House in 2021 – including classified ones.

Trump’s son Eric linked the recent FBI searches to the investigation of the country’s Department of Justice at the request of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). Employees searched the office and living quarters where the ex-head of state stays during his stay at this residence.