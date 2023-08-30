Millions of residents in North Florida are preparing this Tuesday for the arrival of the hurricane idalia, which is expected to make landfall on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico this Wednesday as a category 3 storm, with winds of almost 200 kilometers per hour. One of the great fears is that the storm could unleash severe flooding in this state, with 22.5 million inhabitants and the third most populous in the United States. Evacuation orders have already been issued for 1.6 million people in flood prone areas in 22 counties and 22 emergency shelters have been set up.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has urged residents in low-elevation areas to obey evacuation orders and seek refuge in higher elevations, due to the risk of flash flooding. “If they tell them to leave, they have to do it now,” he said at a press conference.

The trajectory analyzed by the National Hurricane Center foresees that Idalia, which on Monday already left serious damage in the Cuban province of Pinar del Río and forced tens of thousands of people to leave their homes, gain strength as it passes through the waters warm from the Gulf of Mexico and enter Florida north of the Tampa and St. Petersburg coastal area as a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, out of a maximum of five. The winds of a storm of that category exceed 179 kilometers per hour.

Fears that the gale could carry large amounts of seawater ashore causing flash flooding have led to the posting of high-water warnings along hundreds of miles of the Florida coast from Indian Pass across Apalachicola Bay in the northwest to Sarasota on the central coast. More than 30,000 power company workers reinforce poles and cables and are already deployed to respond to foreseeable power outages.

Schools have suspended classes and the Tampa International Airport has also canceled business operations effective midnight Tuesday through Wednesday. The Jacksonville naval base, which is home to 21,000 service members and 34,000 members of their families, has also been closed except for essential personnel.

In the most threatened areas, the last hours before the arrival of the storm were used to place sandbags in the low-lying areas. “They still have time to complete the final preparations, but they have to do it now,” DeSantis urged. It is estimated that in some points the rise of the water could reach up to twelve feet, or 3.7 meters in height.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

“In these types of storms, the deadliest factor is always water,” declared the administrator of the Federal Agency for Disaster Management, Deanne Criswell, in statements to CNN television. At a press conference at the White House, the senior official insisted on the need for residents to take the warnings seriously. “The terrain along the Florida coast is very flat and can flood very easily,” she recalled.

Authorities in Taylor County, one of those expected to be most affected by the hurricane, have warned that the rising water in coastal areas “is expected not to be survivable.” “The evacuation of all residents in that area is ordered, regardless of the structure” of the building in which they live, indicates the official statement. In this county of 20,000 inhabitants, the mandatory evacuation of all residents in mobile homes and caravans has also been ordered.

The storm is on track to be the fourth major hurricane to hit Florida in the past seven years. The latest, Ian, made landfall as a Category 5 storm, causing nearly 150 fatalities, as well as damaging nearly 50,000 buildings; the state has not yet fully recovered from that impact. Hurricanes Irma in 2017 and Michael in 2018 had passed before.

In addition to Florida, areas of southeastern Georgia and the northern Carolinas are also threatened, which could register up to 20 centimeters of rain. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency on his territory.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region