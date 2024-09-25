The hurricane Helene The storm has strengthened to Category 1 status on Wednesday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC). The agency warns that the natural phenomenon will bring “life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds and torrential rains to much of Florida and the Big Bend region,” as the storm is expected to continue gaining strength before approaching the Gulf Coast late Thursday.

Devastating hurricane-force winds are forecast for northern Florida and southern Georgia as the core of Helene from moving inland. Preparations to protect lives and property must be completed by Thursday as tropical storm conditions are expected to begin affecting these areas later that day, local officials warned. Mandatory evacuations have been implemented in several parts of Florida, including Wakulla, Franklin and Taylor counties. Local officials have urged residents to take these warnings seriously and prepare for prolonged disruptions to power and communications services. These measures are necessary because the combination of the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and the geography of the region makes coastal communities especially vulnerable to flooding and storm surge.

Ron DeSantis speaks with workers before a press conference, Wednesday in Tampa, Florida. Chris O’Meara (AP)

Beyond Florida and Georgia, due to the hurricane’s rapid forward speed, damaging and potentially life-threatening wind gusts are expected to move inland across portions of the southeastern United States, including higher elevation areas of the southern Appalachians.

Response from the authorities

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all 67 counties in the territory due to the threat of hurricane HeleneThe state is preparing for the worst-case scenario, DeSantis said on social media. Nearly 18,000 power line workers are ready to respond to power outages. Search and rescue personnel and road-clearing crews have also been mobilized to deal with potential damage and flooding. Additionally, the state is also preparing to respond to any damage to critical infrastructure, including major interstates, highways, bridges, airports, schools, hospitals and power grids.

Florida has a long history of dealing with hurricanes and is accustomed to these types of extreme weather events, although you can never be completely prepared for a catastrophe. Helene It is shaping up to become the second hurricane to hit the state this year following the passage of Beryl, which made landfall in Texas on Monday, July 8. Other phenomena that remain present in the collective imagination due to the serious damage they caused include Ian (2022), Dorian (2019) and Irma (2017).

Where to ask for help

Florida counties have begun their preparation efforts for the arrival of tropical storm Heleneimplementing essential measures such as installing sandbag stations to help mitigate the risk of flooding. Residents are encouraged to stock up on essential supplies, such as water, nonperishable food, and medicine, and to develop a family evacuation plan. For up-to-date information on resources available in each region, residents can visit the website FloridaDisaster.org/Countieswhere you will find a list of contacts for the emergency administrations of the 67 counties.

Additionally, citizens are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the risks associated with hurricanes and to adequately prepare for the potential impacts of the storm. For more details on preparedness and safety during this hurricane season, residents can visit FloridaDisaster.org/Guide.