Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis. | Photo: EFE/Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich

In the United States, the Florida Board of Medicine and the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine have approved a plan to ban puberty blockers and sex reassignment surgery as treatments for transgender minors in the state.

“The clinical approach must be mindful of the risks of an inappropriate gender transition and the difficulties a child may experience in returning to the gender at birth as they enter puberty,” the report states. The Florida Joint Medical Board will finalize the vote next week.

According to journalist Abigail Shrier, quoted by National Review, nearly three-quarters of children no longer have symptoms of gender dysphoria in adolescence. Florida’s decision comes after the UK closed its only gender-transition pediatric clinic, the Tavistock Center.

Jay Richards, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Center for Life, Religion and Family, compares the British scene to the American one, in an interview with The Daily Signal. “The UK and other northern European countries started down this path before us and are now rethinking it. In fact, the UK has closed its main pediatric gender clinic. And the UK National Health Service is now admitting the obvious: that many children suddenly identifying as transgender are likely going through a phase and should not undergo chemical and surgical sterilization.”