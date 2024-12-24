Florida authorities are looking for a man dressed as Santa Claus who fled from police on a motorcycle when they tried to stop him for speeding over the weekend.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has asked for the public’s help in locating the driver who did not obey the order to stop and fled on Saturday night in the city of Beverly Hills, located about 130 kilometers north of Tampa.

In a video on the X account, Tampa FHP shared images of the motorcyclist dressed as Santa Claus being chased by a patrol car.

The suspect sneaks past the police at a gas station and then reach a road where he accelerates and manages to lose the patrol that is pursuing him.

The motorcyclist was driving at nearly 200 kilometers per hour, according to information cited by the Miami Herald newspaper.

The images were captured by the FHP patrol camera and are now used to ask the public for help in identifying the suspect.