Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/25/2024 – 21:01

The governor of the American state of Florida, Ron DeSantis, signed this Monday, 25th, legislation that prohibits children under 14 from having accounts on social networks, regardless of parental consent, one of the most restrictive laws that aims to restrict access of minors to social networks.

Under the new law, social media companies are required to close accounts believed to be used by children under 14. Platforms must also cancel accounts at the request of parents or minors, and all account information must be deleted. The law will come into force on January 1, 2025.

Minors aged 14 or 15 can obtain a social media account with parental consent, according to the new law. Accounts that already belong to teenagers of that age should be deleted if parents or guardians do not consent.

“Being buried in these devices all day is not the best way to grow — it’s not the best way to get a good education,” DeSantis, a Republican, said at an event celebrating the bill’s signing on Monday.