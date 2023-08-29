Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday and is expected to intensify rapidly before making landfall this Wednesday in the west coast of Florida as a dangerous major cyclone (Categories 3, 4 and 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale)reported the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The maximum sustained winds from Idalia, which is moving away from the western tip of Cuba but still lashes it with its heavy rains, are now 75 miles per hour (120 kilometers per hour)according to an NHC bulletin.

Idalia is about 370 miles (600 kilometers) south-southwest of Tampa on Florida’s west coast, moving north at 12 miles per hour (22 kilometers per hour).

Virtually the entire west coast of Florida is under storm surge and hurricane warnings, and additional weather advisories are also in place for Pinar del Rio and the Isla de la Juventud, in Cuba, and the southern part of the Florida Keys.

The forecast track indicates that the center of Idalia will move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico today, reach the Florida Gulf Coast (northwest of the state) on Wednesday, and approach the US east coast on Thursday.

The NHC expects Idalia to intensify rapidly as it moves over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and become an “extremely dangerous large hurricane” before making landfall on Wednesday.

Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 kilometers) from the center of Idalia and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 160 miles (260 kilometers).

The greatest danger of Idalia is the storm surge that combined with the regular tide will cause the sea to enter normally dry coastal areas of the Florida west coast.

The height of the water can reach a maximum of 12 feet (3.6 meters) in the stretch that goes from the mouth of the Aucilla River to the town of Chassahowitzka.

But heavy rains are also expected not only in western Cuba and the Florida coast on the Gulf of Mexico, but also in southeastern Georgia and the Carolinas.

This rain can cause flash floods and landslides throughout western Cuba and in parts of the west coast of Florida, the Florida Panhandle, and southern Georgia today, later extending into the eastern Carolinas.

The waves generated by Idalia are affecting parts of the southern coast of Cuba and eastern Yucatan (Mexico) and some tornadoes are possible in parts of the west coast of Florida.

EFE