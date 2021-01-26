Japan ratified at the end of last week its intention to hold the Olympic Games in Tokyo on the planned dates (from July 23 to August 8), hours after the English newspaper The Times affirm that the government of that country had already privately decided to cancel the appointment. The International Olympic Committee also denied those rumors and assured that “all those involved are determined to celebrate them in a timely manner.” But just in case, Florida came out on top and offered itself as an alternative venue, in case the Japanese capital finally renounces its organization.

Jimmy patronis, chief financial officer of the US state, said on his Twitter account that he sent a letter to Thomas Bach, president of the IOC, asking him to “consider the possibility of moving the Olympic Games from Tokyo to the United States, more specifically to Florida.”

Patronis alludes to that version of The Times which has already been denied and assures that “given the reports of various media that the leaders of Japan made the decision to cancel the event because they are too worried about the pandemic, there is still time to send a team of selection of venues to Florida to meet with state and local officials and discuss the celebration of the Games in the Sunshine State. “

In the letter, which he posted on his website, the official lists reasons why his state might be an appropriate venue for the event. It highlights that during the pandemic, Florida was the place chosen by the NBA to build its “bubble” and conclude the 2019/2020 season. Which also received competitions from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the NFL and various college leagues. And that he is preparing for the 55th edition of the Super Bowl, scheduled for February 7 in Tampa.

Patronis explains that, as Florida is one of the most important tourist centers in the United States – it received 131 million visitors in 2019 – it has a hotel capacity and means of transport capable of supporting a deployment like the one generated by the Games. And it has world-class sports facilities at its 12 renowned universities and healthcare centers.

In addition, it highlights that the Disney parks located in that state, which have been open and operating safely for some time, are “the perfect example of how to run a complex operation in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Patronis’ proposal did not go down very well with Floridians, and many took advantage of social media to criticize his idea and ensure that the last thing the state needs is to “host the Olympics.”

Beyond the official’s enthusiasm, the truth is that Florida is one of the North American states hardest hit by the coronavirus. On Tuesday 8,720 new cases were registered and the total number of positives registered since the beginning of the crisis exceeds one and a half million, with almost 25,500 deaths.

On the other hand, with the 2028 edition awarded to Los Angeles, it seems unlikely that, should it need to move the Olympics this year, the IOC will opt for a city in the United States.

Neither Thomas Bach nor the International Olympic Committee has yet publicly responded to Patronis. Although if it serves as an indication, this Tuesday, Lucia montanarelli, press officer of the IOC, confirmed again that within the organization they do not think about the possibility of not holding the Games in Tokyo this year.

“Since the postponement of the Games was announced, there has not been a single day that we have thought ‘if the Games are done’. We have always said ‘when the Games are done’“, he assured during his participation in the virtual seminar organized by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). “Let’s talk about the Tokyo Olympics,” the IOC press officer cleared up doubts.

Thus, as interesting and attractive as the proposal for Florida as a new venue may be, everything seems to indicate that the Olympic Games will not move from Tokyo.

