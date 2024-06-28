According to the criteria of
With the full-time work modality, the company ensures that offers competitive salary, benefits above the law, opportunity for professional development and an excellent work environment. In this sense, the company indicated that the ideal profile will be a candidate capable of responding instantly to clients, concerns and advantages, an advisor with character and a proactive attitude.
The work modality is face-to-face, and the offer indicates the possibility of earning a weekly salary ranging from US$1,000 to US$10,000in a search that is still active on the website.
Requirements to apply for work in Florida
In case you are interested in applying for a job in Florida, you should keep in mind that the company will only consider candidates who fit the ideal profile, so it is It is necessary that you meet the requirements detailed in the following list:
- Have excellent communication skills
- Speak Spanish
- Have your own vehicle
- Have negotiation skills
- Be results-oriented
- Keep a positive attitude
- Have the ability to work in a team
Along these lines, the company added that for the position They need a charismatic person with solid skillsgreat attention to detail and the ability to manage multiple projects effectively.
