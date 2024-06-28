A important company based in Floridain the southeastern United States, recently launched a offer for a position in the customer service sector with the possibility of earn up to US$11,000 per work week and few requirements.

According to the criteria of

Getting a job in the United States became a much easier process with the advent of online job search platforms, and many companies constantly post attractive job offers with few requirements. One of them is Irb Company, based in the city of Orlandothat shared an available vacancy two days ago through the platform SimplyHired.

With the full-time work modality, the company ensures that offers competitive salary, benefits above the law, opportunity for professional development and an excellent work environment. In this sense, the company indicated that the ideal profile will be a candidate capable of responding instantly to clients, concerns and advantages, an advisor with character and a proactive attitude.

The work modality is face-to-face, and the offer indicates the possibility of earning a weekly salary ranging from US$1,000 to US$10,000in a search that is still active on the website.

The company is looking for a person with great attention to details and fluency in Spanish. Photo:SimplyHired Share

Requirements to apply for work in Florida

In case you are interested in applying for a job in Florida, you should keep in mind that the company will only consider candidates who fit the ideal profile, so it is It is necessary that you meet the requirements detailed in the following list:

Have excellent communication skills

Speak Spanish

Have your own vehicle

Have negotiation skills

Be results-oriented

Keep a positive attitude

Have the ability to work in a team

Along these lines, the company added that for the position They need a charismatic person with solid skillsgreat attention to detail and the ability to manage multiple projects effectively.