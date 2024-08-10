For many, the car is an extension of their personality, which is why they enjoy giving it a unique touch through stickers, colors and accessories. But if you are thinking of making any modifications to your vehicle, it is best to refrain from making any kind of change to your license plate because Florida authorities are warning that personalized license plates can lead to you facing significant fines.

The state police will be on the lookout for license plates that have any type of design, personalized wrapping or have been airbrushed, because, despite the fact that their use It has become popular, it involves colors and graphics that are not authorized.

While it’s not that the laws are going to change, The announcement that the police are making is that they will now have stricter enforcement of the law, They have discovered that illegal alterations have practically doubled since 2020.

The reason it is considered illegal to modify license plates in Florida is that many of them make them difficult to read for various systems, so Drivers can be fined and their license plates confiscated.

In detail, the authorities said that State law provides for a traffic fine of at least US$60, In addition to three points on your license and an additional fee that will vary based on the county in which the violation is issued.

In the event that the officers consider it best to remove the plates, The driver will have to pay the cost and paperwork to have new license plates, This is because it is not possible to intervene to leave them with their previous appearance.

Authorities gave examples of the banned plates. Photo:Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Share

Personalized plates that are allowed in Florida

It should be noted that Personalized license plates are not entirely banned in Florida, The only thing considered a fault is doing it yourself. But if you want a different design, you can opt for one of those offered directly by the FLHSMV.

In fact, you can choose from over 100 custom designs representing various organizations. The money for this procedure will be delivered directly to the cause they represent.