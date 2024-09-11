The city of Orlando, in the state of Florida, is the cradle of tourist visits. Thousands of foreigners from all over the world travel to the United States to visit the Walt Disney World or Universal theme parks. Therefore, it is not surprising that the website Visit Orlando report some 6.3 million international visitors in 2023.

To continue being the main center of attention for foreigners, the different parks in the territory carried out reforms and They opened new games, a roller coaster and even a new theme park. New attractions are now available to visit.

1. Walt Disney World Resort

The famous tourist complex inaugurated a new musical adventure: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Fans of the movie The Princess and the Frog They will be able to tour the swamp accompanied by Tiana and the alligator Louis.

There were also renovations inside EPCOT Park. When you visit CommuniCore Hall, You can take a photo with the Mickey Mouse star in the Mickey & Friends spaces.

New attractions you can’t miss on your visit to Orlando. Photo:Stock Share

2. Universal Orlando Resort

Within the Universal complex, a new thematic sector called Dreamworld LandIts main attractions are Shrek’s swamp, Po’s training camp, the Trolls roller coaster, among others.

But that’s not all. The place has scheduled the opening of a new park for April next year: the Universal Epic Universe. Tourists at the amusement park will be able to enter the worlds of Harry Potter, Super Nintendo, How to Train a Dragonand more.

Universal Orlando Resort will open a new theme park. Photo:iStock Share

3. SeaWorld Orlando

The animal theme park celebrated a new anniversary with the premiere of the family roller coaster: Penguin TrekThe new track stands out for its indoor and outdoor environments, with surprising twists and turns that keep its participants excited. The experience culminates by disembarking inside the penguins’ habitat.