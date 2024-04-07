Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that, for the second consecutive year, the Toll Relief Program will be in effect and Will cut road costs in half for some travelers frequent.

As announced by the governor's office, a fund of US$450,000,000 will be allocated so that the program can be maintained from April 2024 to March 2025. However, it must be clarified that It does not apply to everyone, since a series of requirements must be met, among them:

It is necessary to be enrolled in an automatic toll program such as E-ZPass or SunPass.

It only applies to those who make thirty-five trips or more per month.

It only applies to two-axle cars, motorcycles or commercial vehicles cannot access it. See also Florida revealed the lottery winner who won $1.6 billion

Regarding this initiative, DeSantis expressed that it “will alleviate costs for our families who commute,” according to a publication on the Sunshine State's official website. “Florida is committed to good fiscal governance and I am committed to returning our surpluses to taxpayers in the form of tax exemptions and savings on tolls,” he added.

How many Florida residents will benefit from toll discounts

In 2023, the Toll Relief program generated savings of US$500,000,000 for more than 1,200,000 travelers, which, according to authorities, represented around US$400 per person. According to those statistics, It is estimated that in this second year the program will once again help more than 1,000,000 drivers.

In the statement from the Florida government, the authorities emphasized that the intention to continue with this program is help state residents fighting inflation and they have to make frequent trips on toll roads to support their families.