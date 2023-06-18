Alejandra is 32 years old and the gesture is tense. She awaits her abortion appointment at Miami’s Planned Parenthood Golden Glades clinic in a room with four other women separated by hospital curtains. “I’m desperate, it’s a matter of life and death,” she says impatiently. Due to her epilepsy, the gynecologist has warned her that her “desired” pregnancy is dangerous. That she shouldn’t “carry it to term.” She is eight weeks old, but she does not want to take any chances: she fears that if she leaves him for a longer time, the new law signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will come into effect, which will lower the legal limit for abortion in the State to 15 to 6 weeks.

“I have been told that I could die,” he continues. “It’s not because of me anymore, it’s that I have a six-year-old daughter, and, frankly, I don’t trust my mother to take care of her.” She makes the gesture of caressing her belly with her hands, and adds: “There are days when I wake up with this illusion, but then I remember that I simply can’t.” She has come to the clinic alone. Almost no one knows that she is here. That is why Alejandra is a fictitious name.

June 24 will mark one year since a conservative-majority Supreme Court struck down federal abortion protections in the United States. The ruling struck down the precedent of half a century set by the sentence Roe vs. Wade (1973), returned to the States the ability to legislate on the subject and went through the lives of women like Alejandra. The decision also sparked a multi-front war between two irreconcilable factions.

It has been twelve months of referendums, angry parliamentary discussions and judicial appeals. Lots of misinformation and uncertainty. It is often not easy to tell what is legal from what is not. Thirteen states have already banned abortion completely. In six others, they had laws ready to go into effect as soon as it fell. gnaws; challenged in court, they are well on their way to doing so. Six more, Republican-majority places, have passed restrictive rules during this legislative session that, when they take effect, promise to leave large parts of the country, mainly in the South and Midwest, without access to abortion. The result is a map of “chaos and confusion”, in the definition of Kelly Barden, of the Guttmacher Institute, an independent organization that works on the intersection between politics and reproductive health.

Jasmine, a 23-year-old patient, waited last July to have an abortion at one of Planned Parenthood’s 18 clinics in West Palm Beach, Florida. CHANDAN KHANNA (AFP)

That map changes almost daily. The last time was this same Friday in Iowa, whose Supreme Court voted to prevent the reinstatement of a rule promoted by Governor Kim Reynolds that outlawed abortion after the sixth week, which is equivalent to an almost total ban.

Few places better embody the changing landscape of the America postRoe than Florida, where last year at this time it was legal to terminate a pregnancy until the twenty-fourth week of gestation. Shortly after the Supreme Court ruling, DeSantis enacted a law that lowered that limit to 15 weeks and 6 days, and did not contemplate exceptions for cases of incest, rape, or human trafficking, but did for those in which the life of the mother is in danger. The Governor then declared, “Life is a sacred gift worthy of our protection, and I am proud to sign this great piece of legislation that represents the most important protections for life in our modern history.”

Emboldened by their overwhelming electoral victory last November, the Republicans of the Sunshine State, with a majority in both chambers in Tallahassee, did not miss the opportunity and approved the six-week rule, which, this time, includes exceptions up to the fifteenth of rape or incest, although it places the burden of proof on the complainant, who is obliged to provide a medical report and a police report. If the mother’s health were in danger, two doctors would have to certify it.

The Planned Parenthood case

Despite the fact that the governor signed the Heartbeat Protection Law (the vital signs of the fetus are felt more or less after six weeks, although viability does not arrive until, at the earliest, the twenty-second, according to the World Health Organization Health), the norm will not enter into force until the Supreme Court rules, it could be at any time, on the case Planned Parenthood v. Florida. The organization, which brings together around half of the abortion clinics in the country, challenged the 15-week law, relying on the right to privacy recognized by the State Constitution. If the judges, as it appears, decide in favor of DeSantis’s interests, Florida will automatically be at the forefront of abortion restrictions. A gigantic desert will also remain complete for the freedom to decide in the southeast of the country.

“Polls say that 75% are against this law,” Nikki Fried, the only member of the Democratic Party who was part of DeSantis’s cabinet until the November defeat, explained to EL PAÍS in a telephone conversation. Fried ended up arrested in April along with the minority leader of her party in Congress for protesting the rule. “[El gobernador] He has done it because he believes that these extremist policies will help him win support among the most radical bases of his party.

Fried believes, however, that it will take its toll on his aspirations for the White House, and that is why he signed the law “at night and behind closed doors.” DeSantis launched his candidacy in May, with a program based on a fierce combat to the progressive agenda of the “ideology woke” on issues such as education or the rights of trans people that he summarizes in a slogan: “Make America Florida”. Make America become Florida. “If he gets elected, he will try to ban abortion across the country,” Fried warns.

The issue has become a hot potato for Republican candidates, who seem to have understood, as the midterm elections demonstrated, that overly radical policies lose them votes. Without going any further, the other two Florida-based hopefuls in the crowded race for the conservative party nomination, the former president, and clear favorite, Donald Trump, and the mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, have openly criticized the DeSantis law.

To Christopher Pettaway, patient coordinator at the Planned Parenthood Golden Glades clinic in Miami, where they are also adapting to the new Florida rules on gender transition treatments, prohibited for minors and restricted for adults, the limit than six weeks seems “catastrophic”. “Many women can’t tell by then if they’re pregnant, it’s only been two since they missed their period. The 15, on the other hand, seem to me a reasonable midpoint between the two sides, ”he says. Pettaway explains that an abortion at the health center, one of 18 Planned Parenthood has in Florida, costs between $600 and $900 depending on how far along you are, an expense not expressly covered by state health care (Medicaid). In addition, patients are required to make two visits separated by at least 24 hours. In them, they are given an ultrasound and they are informed about the various options they have, they also offer help if they choose to adopt.

“Many choose the abortion pill, but that method is also threatened in the courts. If they take mifepristone off the market, it would be disastrous,” clarifies Lucy Estrada, director of the Miami health center, referring to the attempts of an ultra-conservative Texas judge to ban the drug that, along with misoprostol, is used in more or least half of all pregnancy terminations in the United States (the case is still in the hands of a New Orleans appeals court).

Estrada confirms that being surrounded by prohibitionist states, Florida receives many patients from Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana or Texas, to whom Planned Parenthood and other organizations provide help, if they need it, to travel: bus, accommodation or transportation in the city, thanks to an agreement with Uber.

If the Heartbeat Protection Law finally comes into force, the State will stop being a receiver to become a sender, which will increase the pressure on other places. To the West, it would be time to travel to New Mexico (3,200 kilometers separate Miami from Santa Fe). To the north, the Carolinas await. In the South, there is a law with a limit of six weeks blocked by a judge and waiting to be reviewed by a conservative Supreme Court made up of five men. In the North, a rule that prohibits interruptions of pregnancy after 12 weeks is expected to enter into force on July 1. Beyond that would be Virginia: between Miami and its capital, Richmond, there are more than 1,500 kilometers.

“Many people forget the effect that these bans have on complicated pregnancies,” Dr. Shelly Tien, an expert in risk pregnancies, who used to also provide services in Oklahoma and Alabama and now only works in a clinic, recently explained in a telephone conversation. from Jacksonville, Florida. “It happens even with healthy patients. Most of those mishaps come after six weeks. These prohibitions affect not only women, but also their families, the communities in which they live. They also mean prohibiting conversations between patient and doctor, who cannot offer the necessary care before it is too late and the situation becomes critical.

That is precisely what Alejandra, the woman with epilepsy in the waiting room, wanted to avoid at all times. The day after her intervention, she defined the drink as “horrible” and said that she still did not understand why “[los políticos] they are putting the lives of many women and children in danger. I don’t know why they think they have the right to control us.”

To change that, an association called Floridians for Freedom has begun collecting signatures to force a separate vote in the 2024 presidential elections. They want to introduce an amendment to the state constitution, as Michigan or Kansas have already done this year, since the ruling of the Supreme Court, which says: “No law will prohibit, penalize, delay or restrict abortion before it is viable or when it is necessary to protect the health of the patient, if the doctor considers it so.” At the moment, they have 130,000. They need 800,000 signatures before February.