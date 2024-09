U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Ryan Wesley Routh, the man who planned an attack on Republican White House candidate Donald Trump at his Florida golf course, was indicted on Tuesday (24) for attempted murder.

According to information from the American agency Associated Press (AP)Routh had already been charged with two federal firearms-related crimes, which could carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The new attempted murder charge against Trump comes after the US Department of Justice concluded that Routh meticulously planned the Florida attack on the Republican. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

“The attempted assassination of the former president is a heinous act,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said during a news conference Tuesday.

Recently, investigators discovered that the man had left a letter in which he “regretted” that he had not been able to carry out his plan to assassinate the Republican. As reported by APthe contents of the letter reinforced the thesis that the attack was not an “impulsive act”, but rather part of a “carefully thought out” plan. On Monday (23), a judge denied that Routh be released on bail after considering him a danger to society.