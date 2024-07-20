A Florida man, identified by the initials “AJ”was the protagonist of an unusual incident by jumping into the ocean to avoid giving his phone password to his girlfriend and the police. The incident occurred in the waters near Key West, and was captured by a Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) body camera.

The footage, posted to YouTube last week and already garnering more than a million views, shows two female FWC officers questioning “AJ” and his girlfriend on a boat.

The incident began when officers informed the couple that they were looking for a different vessel in their jurisdiction, but discovered that “AJ’s” boat had several code violations. and that neither of them had identification documents.

During the interrogation, “AJ” became increasingly nervous and upset.especially when asked if he had a valid court order.

His anxiety increased When his girlfriend asked him for his phone password to get his boss’s number. Amid the tension, “AJ” asked the officers What would happen if he jumped into the water and swam home?.

Despite warnings from officers and his girlfriend’s pleas for him to calm down, “AJ” He eventually jumped into the ocean, beginning a seven-minute chase to shore, where he was arrestedIn the video, officers can be seen chasing and arresting him on the shore.

The video concludes with “AJ” being escorted away by the officers.while his girlfriend expresses her frustration and threatens to leave him. The unusual situation made it clear that “AJ” seemed more concerned with keeping his phone locked than avoiding arrest.

It is unclear what charges “AJ” faces. after this peculiar incident, but it has generated numerous comments on social networks, highlighting the man’s concern for his phone above all else.

“My brother wasn’t worried about jail, he was worried that that phone was unlocked“That girl was trying to take advantage of this opportunity to finally get the password to his phone,” netizens commented.

