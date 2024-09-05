A man of the Florida, Phillip Michael McCorklewas arrested on charges of creating and distributing child pornography material using an AI-based image generator. The arrest, which occurred last week while McCorkle worked at a movie theater in Vero Beach, led to the formulation of 20 counts of indictment for obscenity. This case highlights the growing dangers of the misuse of AI technology for criminal purposes.

A dramatic arrest

The investigation against McCorkle began after the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office received reports of the use of artificial intelligence to create child pornography images, which are then distributed via the social media app KikThe arrest was filmed by a television crew of CBS 12 Newswhich documented the moment law enforcement officers handcuffed a uniformed McCorkle and led him away from the movie theater.

Artificial Intelligence as a Tool for Crime in Florida

This arrest is part of a larger county operation to catch people in possession of child pornography. However, what makes this case particularly troubling is the use ofgenerative artificial intelligence to produce such material. The ability to create realistic images using open source AI software is opening up new opportunities for crime, further complicating efforts to combat child abuse.

A growing problem

The growing use of artificial intelligence to generate images of child sexual abuse has led legislators to seek new legal solutions. Despite the initiatives, stopping the spread of this type of material is proving to be a difficult task. In 2023, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has received over 4,700 reports of AI-generated child pornography, with some criminals using the technology to create deepfakes of real children with the intent to extort money.

A study of the Stanford University He also highlighted how hundreds of images of child sexual abuse were found inside data set used to train generative AI systems. This suggests that the problem may be much more widespread than previously thought.

A complex challenge

The technical director of the Internet Watch FoundationDan Sexton, has declared that the content AI-generated child pornography is often created using open source software, downloaded and modified locally on users’ computers. This makes the situation even more difficult to control and solve.