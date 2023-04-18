A 72-year-old Florida man lost his right leg below the knee in a horrific attack by a massive crocodile, which was later seen with a human foot sticking out of its mouth.

The unidentified man was airlifted to the hospital. After the horrific attack, officials at the camp where the attack took place tracked a pair of alligators in a nearby canal.

Suddenly, one of the animals emerged from the water with a human foot clearly protruding from the end of its mouth, according to local media.

The police opened fire on the animal and another alligator that was nearby, filling the water with blood. They then retrieved the amputated limb from the giant reptile carcass.

Another resident, Ron Peoples, told the newspaper that the alligators are hungry and that it is mating season. “It’s a pretty volatile combination when you put them together. We’re finding them in people’s garages under cars because they’re going from lake to lake. They are looking for partners,” said Peoples.

“They basically live here like we do. We just have to be respectful of them and cautious,” she added.