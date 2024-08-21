Florida is one of the favorite destinations in the United States. It has some of the most famous amusement parks, beautiful beaches, mangroves, nightlife and fun for everyone. Many of those destinations had a special focus on LGBTQ comfort but have disappeared from the official tourism site.

Little by little, and silently, The community-focused travel section on the state’s official tourism site has been disappearing. While it was available, it featured articles and videos related to destinations LGBTQ-friendly such as beaches, events, road trip ideas and more.

However, it was found that when visiting the mobile version from the portal visitflorida.com and is given Clicking on the drop-down menu for LGBTQ travel redirects the user to the home page and not to the content you are looking for.

In this regard, the media News Channel 8 interviewed Rachel Covello, owner of outcoast.com, a travel blog that features LGBTQ activities in Florida, who upon realizing the situation felt like they had simply decided to erase the community.

His business collaborated with the state’s tourism page to provide content aimed at the community, but about two weeks ago he noticed that it had disappeared.

He decided to raise his voice especially because Florida is considered one of the most inclusive destinations for the LGBTQ community in the United States, whose tourism also represents a good source of income for the state.

The problem is that the Sunshine State is increasingly perceived as being more unwelcoming to the community, which is why even have already begun to see a decline in international travel and tourism in this sector. It should be noted that travel recommendations for people with special needs, African-American and Hispanic heritage are still available on the site.

Florida's tourism website has removed the LGBT section where beaches and activities were recommended.

Has Florida tried to take away rights from the LGBTQ community?

It should be clarified that The Visit Florida site is not directly affiliated with any government agency.as it describes itself as a nonprofit corporation created as a public-private partnership by the state legislature.

However, it is one of the great references for tourism, which is why The removal of LGBTQ-related content has drawn attention, especially considering that, on other occasions, attempts have been made to pass legislation against it.

For example, Limits have been placed on education related to sexual orientation in public schools and transition-related health care, among other measures, although most of the policies that violate the rights of the community have been overturned in the courts.