The Florida Lottery is trying to find the lucky winner of a ticket that could change their life with the sum of US$44 million. Surprisingly, this multimillion-dollar prize has not yet been claimed, and the deadline to do so expires on December 11, 2023.

The ticket has the winning numbers 09 – 13 – 15 – 46 – 51 – 52. It was purchased at Sunoco Express in Kissimmee, Florida. The ticket holder must claim their prize directly at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

The holder of the winning ticket has only a few days to show up and make sure you don’t pass up the opportunity to become a billionaire. All players who purchased a Florida Lotto ticket at Sunoco Express on June 14, 2023 are urged to carefully review their tickets.

The winning ticket that is pending to be cashed corresponds to the draw on June 14, 2023

(We also recommend: He lives in Texas and shared that he earns US$55 an hour at this job)

How to play the Florida Lotto

Florida Lotto is a six-number lottery game held every Wednesday and Saturday night in Florida. To play, Players must select six numbers from 1 to 49. They can do this by choosing their own numbers or by selecting a Quick Pick, which is a set of random numbers selected by the computer.

The Florida Lotto jackpot starts at US$2,000,000 and increases until someone wins it. If no one wins the jackpot, the prize rolls over to the next drawing. Players can also win secondary prizes if they match fewer than six numbers.

Secondary prizes are paid based on how many numbers match and how many other players also match those numbers. To claim a Florida Lotto prize, players must present their winning ticket at an authorized Florida Lottery retail location or by mail within 180 days of the drawing.

The winning ticket could be in your hands, and your chance to claim the prize is about to expire. The search for the lost winner not only represents an opportunity to change a person’s life, but also a boost for education in Florida.

The Florida Lottery highlights that funds generated from Florida Lotto sales contribute significantly to the state’s educational system. The Florida Lottery has contributed more than US$8,380,000,000 to the Florida education system.