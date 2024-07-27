Imagine a scenario in which, after having participated in a lottery draw, you find out that you will receive a million-dollar sum. Surely your first impulse will be to rush to the headquarters to claim your prize. Be careful, you better think twice and analyze your finances if you don’t want to lose everything.

According to the criteria of

Lottery prizes are subject to various rulesFor example, you have to pay federal taxes and, in many cases, local taxes as well, which means you won’t be able to take home the entire amount. But there is another guideline that not everyone knows about.

If you have debts with state or local governments, then the lottery authorities are required to report your winnings and Your outstanding payments may be settled with these funds.

In that case, The person will only receive the money that is left after taxes and the amount owed have been deducted.

For example, Florida Lottery Explains Debt to State Is Automatically Checked with the various agencies when a winner submits a valid claim for a prize of US$600 or more.

Some Agencies that could take your lottery winnings to settle debts are:

Revenue department, for example for child support.

Department of Children and Families.

Department of Commerce.

Department of Education, for example for student loans.

Another point to take into account is that you will have to file tax returns reporting your earnings and Pay the corresponding amounts to avoid interest and penalties and the prize is further reduced.

Powerball is one of the lotteries that stipulates that the prize can be used to pay off debts. Photo:iStock Share

Annuity or lump sum, which is better if you win the lottery?

Although the decision is yours, if you ever have the chance to win a lottery prize, you may want to know the advice from business experts.

Billionaire Mark Cuban, famous for being part of the Shark Tank program, said that When faced with a million-dollar prize, the best option is not to opt for the lump sum but for the annual payments.In this way, he said, you will have a better chance of investing wisely and making your money grow.

The reason for the above is that in his experience, People hardly become smart investors when they suddenly receive a huge sum of money.