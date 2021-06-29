A letter sent in April to residents of the Champlain Towers South home by the president of the condo association, Jean Wodnicki, warned of a worsening structural problem in the parking lot located in the basement of the building that partially collapsed last week in Surfside Beach, Florida . Several damages were identified in a survey in 2018.

“The deterioration of the concrete is accelerating. The roof situation has deteriorated a lot, so major roof repairs had to be incorporated,” says the letter revealed to the American press. “When you can visually see fragmented concrete (cracks), it means that the rebar that holds it together is rusting and deteriorating under the surface,” the letter continues.

Another big problem was identified below the pool deck. “The waterproofing failure is causing major structural damage to the structural concrete slab below these areas.”

Wodnicki wrote the letter to explain that the initial scope of the reforms had increased and that $15 million would be needed to correct the identified structural problems – nearly $6 million more than the estimate presented in 2018, when the first survey was carried out. . Subsequently, the budget was approved, according to CNN.

The letter also states that it is impossible to know the extent of the damage from just a cursory inspection. “It is impossible to know the extent of damage to the underlying rebar until the concrete is opened. Often the damage is more extensive than can be determined by surface inspection,” Wodnicki wrote. The roof renovation work that was being carried out when the building collapsed only started in late 2020.

The US federal government sent investigators from the National Institute of Standards and Technology to investigate the causes of the building’s northeast wing collapse.

First responders continue their search for survivors. Eleven bodies have been rescued from the rubble so far and 150 people who could have been in the building have yet to be found. At a press conference, Alan Cominsky, head of the Miami-Dade County Fire Department, where Surfside is located, said that “the victims found so far were scattered” in various areas under the rubble.

“We are looking deeper to see if there is any open space. It is a big challenge, but we will continue,” he said.