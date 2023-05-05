a controversial bill requiring people to access public restrooms aligned with their birth sex, not their gender identity, It was approved by the Florida Senate (USA) and the House of Representatives and is now heading, for its signature, to the table of the governor of the stateRepublican Ron DeSantis.

The upper house, with a Republican majority, approved bill HB 1521 with 26 votes in favor and 11 against, as did the House of Representatives shortly after (80-36), a measure that has the approval of DeSantis.



The bill was harshly criticized by Democrats, who argued that the rule would subject transgender people to “harassment” by prohibiting them from using the public restroom that corresponds to the gender with which they identify.

The measure was rejected by the Democratic party.

“Where is the dignity? Where is the respect for another human being?” Said Democratic representative Marie Woodson, according to local media, about a law that is also questioned due to the problems involved in its implementation.

The project, approved on Wednesday, it would apply to the use of restrooms in public schools, colleges, universities, government, state and local buildings, as well as prisons.

In the overall conclusion, the legislators said that “women and men should be provided restrooms and locker rooms for their exclusive use, according to their sex,” in order to “maintain public safety, decency, decorum, and privacy”.

People who access bathrooms designated for the “opposite sex” could face trespassing charges if they fail to comply.The bill includes exceptions in the case of bathroom use by children under 12 years of age, senior citizens and people with disabilities.

EFE

