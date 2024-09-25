He Fentanyl has caused a serious health crisis throughout the United States. It is estimated that between 2018 and 2022, overdose deaths related to this substance increased by 533 percent. Given the situation, Florida lawmakers acted and protect emergency teams.

Precisely considering that the use and emergencies related to this substance are increasing, The state of Florida passed a law that will punish those who expose first responders to this drug. SB 718, which will come into force on October 1stadds penalties for people whose reckless behavior exposes first-line emergency responders to fentanyl, leading to overdoses and other injuries.

The legislation mentions that any person over 18 years of age who causes an overdose or any type of harm to first responders due to exposure to fentanyl will be committing a second-degree felony. The legislation also proposes that the arrest, charge, prosecution or punishment of a person who, in good faith, seeks medical assistance for someone who is experiencing, or believes they are experiencing, an alcohol- or drug-related overdose would be prohibited.

Fentanyl has caused a public health crisis.

Emergency crews face high risks from fentanyl exposure in Florida and across the United States

The reason for the proposed legislation in Florida which will come into force on October 1st and will punish those who expose emergency personnel to fentanyl, is related to the significant risks that rescuers face.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that First responders are likely to come into contact with illicit drugs during their routine duties. which can be harmful since through inhalation, ingestion, mucous membranes and other actions, they could end up with injuries and even overdose.