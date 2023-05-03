Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, signed a law Tuesday that prohibits state agencies and local governments from considering the climate crisis, as well as other factors, when investing money.

(In addition: Florida against immigrants: invalidate titles and licenses, among possible measures)

Is about a regulation that seeks to “protect” Floridians from environmental, social and corporate (ESG) policiesa worldwide “movement” that aims to inject “woke political ideology into the financial sector” and place “politics above fiduciary duty,” DeSantis’ office said in a statement.

(Also: Spanish in the US: Could a Spanish-Speaking President Come to Power?)

The word “woke” (woke up or awake) has the meaning of “being aware of social and political issues”, but also it is used with disapproval, especially by the right, to refer to progressive ideas that take political correctness to extremes (“woke culture”).

“In Florida and across the country, we’ve heard from small business owners and law-abiding consumers who have been denied access to financial services because of where they work or what they believe,” Governor DeSantis said.

(Also: US to lift mandatory covid-19 vaccination for foreign travelers)

The Republican, who this month could announce his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination in the 2024 elections, affirmed that, thanks to this law, Florida “will continue to lead the nation against the big banks and corporate activists who colluded to inject the ‘ideology of awakening’ in the global market”.

Florida’s chief financial officer, Jimmy Patronis, indicated, for his part, that DeSantis “is fighting a WOKE-Wall Street that looks down on” normal, everyday Americans.

“The left-wing media can hate Florida all they want, but under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, people are leaving the Blue States in droves,” Patronis added.

(We recommend: Family reunification and other relief that the US will give to Colombian migrants)

In December 2022 Florida announced that it was going to withdraw 2,000 million dollars that it has with the powerful asset management firm BlackRock, due to discrepancies with its environmental and social policies.

Today’s announcement, DeSantis’ office noted, serves as a “blueprint for the nearly 20 states that have joined a Governor-led alliance to counter the proliferation of ESG” by taking similar steps in their home states.

(Also read: Labor Day. Which countries have better salaries in Latin America?)

The new law enacted by DeSantis requires state agencies – such as the State Board of Administration (SBA) – and local governments to “remove any ESG considerations from investment decisions.”

The vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris, announced on April 21 in Miami a federal investment of 562 million dollars aimed at protecting almost 150 coastal communities in 30 states of the country from the impacts of the climate crisis, Florida being one of the most vulnerable states in the country to this phenomenon.

EFE