This hidden paradise is located on Way Key Island, about 6 kilometers in the Gulf of Mexico and is located 96 kilometers west of Gainesville, Florida.It can be reached by following State Route 24 to the end of the road and crossing the marshes and canals on four small, low bridges.

Cedar Key is a city belonging to Florida Keys Photo:Facebook: Cedar Key Welcome Center Share

“Cedar Key is a place where time stands still,” This is how the local government describes this quiet area. Especially, This region is distinguished by not having tall buildings or huge apartment complexes in its landscape.. This island is actually a community of quaint cottages, single-family homes, waterfront work zones and aquaculture structures. The view when crossing Bridge Number Four is fascinating, according to the area’s government administration.

“Cedar Key is a paradise for artists, writers and adventurous touristswho find their inspiration in this natural environment,” continues the official description of the city.

Cedar Key offers a wide variety of activities for tourists in Florida. Photo:Facebook: Cedar Key Welcome Center Share

In this peaceful place, Transport is done by carbut the road is shared with bicycles and golf carts. Drivers and pedestrians greet locals and visitors are always welcomed.

The nearest major airports are Tampa and OrlandoThere is a regional airport in nearby Gainesville and the area has an island airstrip where many small plane enthusiasts land.

What to do in Cedar Key, Florida?



Thousands of visitors flock every year to enjoy important local events, as:

The “Old Florida Celebration of the Arts” in April.

The October Seafood Festival.

The Pirate Festival.

The Stargazing Festival in February.

In addition, the island offers an excellent place to:

Fishing.

Bird watching.

Take nature trails.

Kayaking.

Take guided tours along the coast.

In additionthis hidden destination on the Cayo has a great offering of retail stores, art galleries and other merchants on Dock Street, Second Street and Hwy. 24.