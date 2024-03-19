Home page politics

From: Simon Schröder

Press Split

The judge appointed by Trump gives the prosecutor an ultimatum. Special Investigator Smith is in a quandary.

Palm Beach – Donald Trump's court case over the stolen secret documents stumbles over the next hurdle. Judge Aileen M. Cannon, appointed by the former president while he was in office, shocked prosecutors by issuing an ultimatum. Their demand: Either the jury is shown the secret documents – or Trump must be de facto acquitted.

Special investigator Jack Smith is in a quandary – Donald Trump's acquittal is on the cards

Jack Smith, special counsel to the Department of Justice in the case of Mar-a-Lago, secret documentsit says loudly Daily Beast now faced with a difficult decision. Either he shows the jury the highly sensitive documents, or else Donald Trump would be acquitted. As a third option, Smith could also file an appeal with the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals.

Donald Trump, former President of the USA, has to answer in a trial for the theft of secret documents. © neibergall

The odds are loud Daily Beast It's good that Smith is also being heard here. The appeals court judges had previously reversed the judge's decisions in the Mar-a-Lago case. The only catch: the process is already three months behind schedule and such a complaint would delay the process further.

Trump claims secret files are his personal documents – jury should decide

Trump repeatedly made new claims in order to stage the case as a political witch hunt. The 77-year-old recently complained that the process would be “interference in the elections.” His latest idea: He announced that the secret files were his personal documents. An absurd claim given that the documents included possible plans to invade Iran and sensitive nuclear weapons data. Trump's claim was still a hit for the judge.

Donald Trump: The biggest scandals and missteps View photo series

Cannon ruled on Monday (March 18) that the jury had to decide “whether it was personal or presidential data.” However, if the documents were not presented to the jury, the documents would be classified as “personal.” So Trump would be off the hook. If Smith chooses the first option, the prosecution would have to let the Florida jurors examine highly sensitive documents.

Cannon is referring here to the “Presidential Records Act” (PRA for short), as stated in the Washington Post is called. And in doing so completely ignores the previous interpretation and interpretation of the law. When the court case startsis still unclear. (SiSchr)