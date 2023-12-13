The reveal trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI has given a lot to talk about in recent weeks. However, no topic has been as interesting to watch as the Florida Joker case. Better known as Lawrence Sullivan, this man claims that Rockstar stole his identity, and Now he demands millions of dollars and threatens to sue those responsible for GTA.

As you probably remember, in the reveal trailer for GTA VI we can see a montage of events inspired by real life. One of these is a man with a series of tattoos who is arrested. This specific case is based on Sullivan's viral 2017 arrest. In this way, this man has indicated that Rockstar took his image without permission, and now he has threatened the company. If you do not give him a million dollars, a lawsuit will begin against the GTA developers.

In his most recent TikTok video, where he makes this demand, we can see the Florida Joker with purple hairsomething he did to create a greater relationship with his counterpart in Grand Theft Auto VI, and that he did not have in his previous video talking about this title. This is what he said about it:

“GTA, I am offering you the most free marketing you have ever received in the entire history of this GTA game. For that I want an extra million dollars. You all are taking forever to respond to me. GTA we have to talk. Do you think I'm playing? You have three days…three days before my lawyers go crazy on this case. I have strong evidence. The Florida Joker is not going to allow that. “You all took my image, you all took my life.”

Although Rockstar has not issued a statement on the matter, Roger Clark, the voice actor of Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption IIdecided to issue a response to these threats in a now-deleted video, commenting:

“They [Rockstar Games] They are not going to talk to you. They've had people like you trying to sue them for decades. They're legalized, man. They know exactly what they can and cannot do. If I were you, I'd use the notoriety that's just been thrown at him to his advantage. Take advantage of it in some way. You won’t get a job at Home Depot with that face.”

Let us remember that this would not be the first time that someone sues Rockstar for the use of their alleged image. In 2013, after the launch of Grand Theft Auto V, Lindsay Lohan files suit against Take-Two for what, according to her, was an unauthorized use of her image for a minor character in this installment. However, the lawsuit was ultimately dismissed. For her part, Sullivan claims that her case is significantly different from Lohan's.

It is very likely that this case will not evolve into a genuine legal conflict. Unlike Lohan, Sullivan does not have the capital necessary to launch a legal battle against Rockstarand in the event that this is carried out by means of a miracle, it has already been bought that a trial will end in favor of those responsible for GTA. In related topics, it is revealed why GTA VI It won't come to PC day one. Similarly, GTA V will be available on PlayStation Plus.

Editor's Note:

This is a ridiculous case. Sullivan is clearly trying to get attention so that some unbeliever will award him some kind of money. Rockstar is aware of this, so the company has simply decided to ignore all of the Florida Joker's demands, something that will not change in the future.

Via: IGN