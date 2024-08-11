Have you ever wondered what your dream home would look like if you had enough money to build without limits? Well, a retired oil producer decided to make his wishes a reality and He built a curious property in Florida, a luxury beach house which continues to attract attention today.

According to the tourism portal, Florida Smart, the property known as Florida Domes was the work of Bob Lee who, Between 1980 and 1982, he built his dome-shaped house at Cape Romano, after having acquired a small paradise in the Marco Islands area, in Naples.

His idea was quite innovative because, in addition to being domes, The entire structure consisted of six parts connected to each other. which in total had a dimension of 731 square meters.

Of course the construction did not go unnoticed. However, Inside, everything was like a normal house, with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, living room, kitchen, study and, to enjoy the view, a terrace with large windows.

Although many might criticize a construction so close to the sea, Something that caught the attention of this property was its capacity for self-sufficiency. Although it was not common at the time, it used solar panels to heat the house on cold nights. Not only that, rainwater could run off the roof into channels that collected it and then filtered it into a tank so that there was always drinking water.

In addition to providing a beautiful view to the inhabitants, its shape responded to avoid as much as possible the ravages of storms, so The domes were built on pillars that allowed them to avoid large storm surges.

In fact, it was able to withstand three hurricanes. However, beach erosion destabilized the foundations and, In 1992, Hurricane Andrew, although it did not topple the structure, did break all the windows, causing the interior to be completely damaged.

Another interesting fact regarding how nature has affected this property is that in 2004 the domes were at the water’s edge, but now are practically below.

Florida Domes became a tourist destination.

Florida Domes, the structure in Cape Romano that disappeared into the sea

In 2005 the property was sold and the new owner intended to move it into the water and renovate its interior. However, Hurricane Wilma made the foundation completely unstable, which is why the authorities did not approve his plan.

In 2007, the state of Florida required the owner to completely demolish the house. However, he refused, even though he began receiving high fines.

Years later, in 2015, a project was started movement to move the domes to an underwater area where they could become a reefbut did not receive funding.

Over the years, Florida Domes became a tourist spot and eventually, In 2018, the property was transferred to the state of Florida.

But Due to various meteorological phenomena, the domes were gradually lost. Hurricane Irma in 2017 destroyed two of the structures, and in 2022, Hurricane Ian destroyed the last four.