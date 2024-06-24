A major company based in the city of Tampa, located on the Gulf Coast of Florida, USA, recently launched a vacancy directed to people who know how to speak Spanish fluidly, with possibility of earning up to US$35 per hour of work.

According to the criteria of

Due to the large Latino population that resides in the southern states of the United States, people who can speak Spanish fluently are sought after by many employers in the country. In this way, on the online job search platform SimplyHired, A company published this Monday an offer for the position of Spanish interpreter.

“He ideal candidate must be fluent in Spanish in addition to English“, explains the company 1st Assistance Pro, LLC, in the published offer. Likewise, the person who is interested in getting the job You must fulfill the following responsibilities:

Provide accurate interpretation services during meetings, conferences and other interactions

Translate spoken communication from one language to another

Review and interpret medical records and documentation

Assist with child protective services cases by accurately interpreting conversations

Communicate effectively to ensure clear understanding between parties

Work in hospitals or medical facilities to help overcome language barriers between healthcare providers and patients

The company indicates that The contemplated salary ranges from US$20 to US$35 per hour of work., with the possibility of having a flexible schedule from Monday to Friday and weekends as necessary. Expected work hours per week range from one hour to twenty hours.

The offer includes a salary ranging from US$20 to US$35 per hour of work. Photo:SimplyHired Share

Requirements to apply for work in Florida

To apply for work, in which they will only take into account people who fit the ideal profile, the company points out the following requirements in the job offer published online: