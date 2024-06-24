According to the criteria of
“He ideal candidate must be fluent in Spanish in addition to English“, explains the company 1st Assistance Pro, LLC, in the published offer. Likewise, the person who is interested in getting the job You must fulfill the following responsibilities:
- Provide accurate interpretation services during meetings, conferences and other interactions
- Translate spoken communication from one language to another
- Review and interpret medical records and documentation
- Assist with child protective services cases by accurately interpreting conversations
- Communicate effectively to ensure clear understanding between parties
- Work in hospitals or medical facilities to help overcome language barriers between healthcare providers and patients
The company indicates that The contemplated salary ranges from US$20 to US$35 per hour of work., with the possibility of having a flexible schedule from Monday to Friday and weekends as necessary. Expected work hours per week range from one hour to twenty hours.
Requirements to apply for work in Florida
To apply for work, in which they will only take into account people who fit the ideal profile, the company points out the following requirements in the job offer published online:
- Proficiency in several languages, both verbal and written (not exclusive)
- Knowledge of medical terminology for accurate interpretation in healthcare settings
- Ability to translate complex information accurately
- Strong documentation review skills to ensure accuracy of translated materials
- Bilingual capabilities to effectively close language gaps
- Excellent communication skills to convey messages clearly and concisely
- Experience interpreting in various settings, such as hospitals or legal environments
