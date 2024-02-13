Those who receive a call from their insurance company probably feel that they can trust what the person on the other end of the line is telling them. However, both insurance companies and auto windshield replacement companies in Florida are warning consumers to be wary if someone calls them to tell them that the replaced glass in their car will be removed.

The middle News Channel 8 has alerted citizens of the Sunshine State due to an investigation it has conducted through its program Better Call Benhnken in which journalist Shannon Benhnken is dedicated to exposing fraud and protecting consumers. There, she showed herself that There are fraudulent windshield replacement claims in the state.

Among the cases they announced are Marvin Shebroe and Collen Hernandez, who filed a claim for the broken glass of their car with the insurer Farmers Insurance. But months later They received a call supposedly from the company that had replaced their windshield telling them that it would be removed because it was considered dangerous, and that it would be replaced free of charge. Later They found themselves with a bill for thousands of dollars which was sent to his insurance firm, which meant a significant increase in his premium payments.

According to the research, The invoices were generated by a Sarasota company called The Florida AutoGlass Guys. However, no one has been held accountable and there is no public record of the accounts that have been sent to the insurers.

Based on the above, the Insurance Information Institute has warned that Any call regarding a recall for a windshield that has been repaired should be associated with fraud, so people are advised to simply ignore the calls and contact their insurer.

Scammers argue that a windshield replacement is necessary.

The insurance fraud that began in 2023 in Florida

According to Hillsborough County court records, The Florida AutoGlass Guys has filed seventy-seven damaged windshield claims before insurance companies from July 2023. In 2024 alone, thirty-eight of these lawsuits have already been registered with various companies.

The risk for consumers in accepting supposedly free auto glass replacement is that their premiums end up rising. And not only is this a baseless claim, but the company behind the scam is charging exorbitant fees, up to US$6,000, when a windshield replacement should cost around US$500.

The situation has already attracted attention because data tracked by the insurance institute has shown that In 2023, 50,000 auto windshield claims were filed in Florida, which is a huge increase compared to 591 changes in 2011.