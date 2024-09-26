The Residents in the state of Florida remain alert Well, today, Hurricane Helene is expected to make landfall in the state and, according to specialists’ forecasts, It could cause millions in damage and risk of death, and even break records.

According to the criteria of

Meteorologists of the medium New Channel 8, They have warned that Hurricane Helene could bring unprecedented levels of water and storm surge, specifically in Tampa Bay.

One of the reasons for this, which specialists had already pointed out, is that just before making landfall in Florida, the meteorological phenomenon will encounter a zone of warm waters, so it will continue to strengthen and Strong winds will cause waves up to 15 meters high in the Gulf.

It is expected that Helene reached the coast of Florida tonight when strong waves will be recorded causing maximum water levels.

He The following areas are at greatest risk:

Tampa, where, according to experts, waves of between 1.5 and 2.5 meters high could be recorded

In Pasco and Hernando counties, waves between 8 and 12 feet high are expected.

Near Crystal River and Cedar Key, waves will range from 10 to 15 feet high.

The alert indicates that water levels will begin to rise from 2 PM, local time this Thursday, and the peak will be recorded from 8 PM today until 5 AM on Friday.

New sea level records are expected. Photo:EFE Share

Where is Helene at?

According to current reports, Hurricane Helene is heading toward the United States as a Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 160 kilometers per hour. However, it is expected to intensify before making landfall.

The effects have already begun to be felt in the Cayos region. where wind gusts of between 65 and 95 kilometers per hour have been recorded.

Millions of people have evacuated the area and already emergency plans have been put in place.