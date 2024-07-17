According to the criteria of

The data provided by US Consumer Affairs, are blunt: it is one of the deadliest roads in the country, with 94 deaths between 2020 and 2022. While US 19 runs through almost the entire state of Florida, The segment belonging to Pinella County is designated as the epicenter of the conflict.

A local reporter in conversation with News Channel 8Dieter Holger explained Why do these accidents happen?according to its information, “94 percent of serious accidents involve human error“He added: “It really comes down to human error being the biggest contributing factor, as a Department of Transportation spokesperson told us.”

Unfortunately, the news of Tragedies on this road are becoming more frequent.as is the case of Mia Schoen, 17, who in March of last year was crossing the road when she was run over and killed by a van that fled the scene, according to the aforementioned media outlet. The family is still demanding justice.

Florida’s highway is among the most dangerous in the country Photo:AARoads Share

Construction on US 19, named the most dangerous road in Florida

Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) launched a six-year project to fix this roadat a cost of US$240,000,000. This would increase the capacity of US 19 and reduce traffic congestion, he explained. Kris CarsonFDOT communications manager.

However, the works are causing complications on secondary roads, which are temporarily closed. In dialogue with Bay News 9a mechanic who owns his shop on one of those closed roads, says he has already started to lose customers because to get there, you have to make a sharp turn and that can cause accidents and be dangerous on US 19.