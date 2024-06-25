According to the criteria of

The woman ran into a black package containing 32 kilograms of cocaine which was wrapped in plastic with the image of an eagle inscribed on it. According to the officials who were part of the investigation, the value Approximately it is US$4,000,000. This eagle insignia is no coincidence, since the US Border Patrol seized 29 kilograms of cocaine that floated off the Florida Keys, days ago.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper was very surprised by the discovery: “It is very rare here in Nassau County. Many years ago, there were bales of marijuana that washed ashore, but as far as I know, something like this is certainly a rare event.”

In dialogue with News4JAXassured that it was most likely that “it was on a boat that was being approached by the authorities or the Coast Guard and they simply threw it overboard to get rid of it and not have possession of it.”

Amelia Island, Florida

Turtle nests increasingly common in Florida



The State of Florida recorded a significant increase in the number of nests of sea ​​turtles in 2023and although the species is under threat, it is common for bathers to search to see them.

On the other hand, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection states that the more than 100 kilometers of protected beaches provide nesting habitats for sea turtles. In addition, the nesting season started last April and it is very common to find them on these beaches.