,The demandfiled on August 12 in an Orange County court, He says the woman was “pushed” into the middle of a crowd inside the park and has since suffered “mental anguish, loss of wages and loss of the ability to lead and enjoy a normal life, in addition to bearing medical expenses.” O’Steen claims the Disney headquarters where he was staying during his accident was “full” and “extremely crowded”“, which is why he is now demanding compensation of US$50,000, equivalent to 200,734,000 Colombian pesos, from Judge Chad K. Alvaro.

According to the document, Debra O’Steen was walking along Main Street, just north of Casey’s Corner Restaurant, when A crowd pounced on her and knocked her down in a “stampede” because an event was being held in the park was about to begin.

“On June 25, 2024, Plaintiff was walking along Magic Kingdom’s Main Street, north of Casey Corner and south of Partners Statue, as a business visitor. Defendant’s theme park was packed and extremely crowded. The defendant was organizing an event that started early and a crowd of people rushed the plaintiff and stampeded him.”reads the document defending the woman living in Pennsylvania.

Woman reportedly hit by crowd at Disney Magic Kingdom Photo:disneyworld Share

The lawsuit, filed by attorney Richard L. Russo of the firm Morgan & Morgan, also claims that It was Disney’s responsibility to “maintain the facilities in a reasonably safe condition” and “warn of any dangerous conditions of which he knew or should have known.”

O’Steen claims that Disney not only “breached its non-delegable duty” by failing to correct a dangerous condition through crowd control, but also failed to provide any explicit warning about any dangerous conditions. The resolution of the lawsuit remains pending.

What does Disney say about safety measures at its parks?



The official Walt Disney World website notes that its parks and resorts take a comprehensive approach to safety throughout its property, which includes some measures that are visible and others that are not. This point includes the presence of uniformed police, dogs specially trained to detect threats, security screening technology, bag checks and other measures.

Although, the instance also points out that Visitors should note that the brand does not typically disclose specific details about its security procedures. so as not to compromise its effectiveness.