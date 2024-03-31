Many people love to take photos. Whether because they like the way they look at that moment, because they are next to a person they care about, or because of the location, having a self-portrait is becoming easier and more common. However, A Florida woman did not imagine that this would be the key to being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Megan Troutwine traveled to New York City eight years ago to visit her cousin, Tony Martínez, who lived in Harlem. The woman enjoyed fun moments with her family and, of course, she did not stop taking photographs at the different attractions of the city. Among the places they visited, while in Midtown, was Rockefeller Center where took one selfie next to the fountain, a photograph that would change his life.

When the woman saw the image something caught her attention. She could see how her eyelid was drooping, so she decided to discuss it with her neurologist. As a precaution, the specialist decided to order an MRI and shortly after she received the bad news, They had found a mass inside his brain that was growing at an aggressive rate.

The woman shared with The New York Post that meningioma had been detectedwhat is the most common form of brain cancer. “This diagnosis is difficult,” he said.

Initially, they underwent treatment and performed surgery to remove the tumor. Unfortunately, During the follow-up process they realized that there was another, in that case, a glioma, which meant it would continue to grow slowly and would likely require lifelong monitoring.

Megan Troutwine received a devastating diagnosis. Photo:Instagram @its_me_megan_t Share

Florida woman's diagnosis was worse than she expected

In addition to the new tumor discovered in her brain, doctors realized that she carried the PTEN gene mutation, which puts her at greater risk of developing other types of cancer. In fact, as she has shared, She has already been diagnosed with breast and uterine cancer.

But Troutwine remains hopeful and tries to see everything in the most positive light. He has stated that Thanks to his condition he has had the opportunity to meet some of the most genuine people and inspiring. “Cancer wasn't my first choice, but I wouldn't change where I am or what I've been through for anything,” she said.