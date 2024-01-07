The event occurred at the end of October, but it became relevant again in the last few hours because it was listed as one of the most curious arrests that occurred in Florida during 2023. The offender was arrested in a truck that looked exactly like the ones used by the Border Patrol, except that it was labeled “Booty Patrol.” The driver was charged with different charges.

The situation occurred in DeSoto County, located in the Sunshine State. There, a police officer spotted the vehicle in the parking lot of the Mosaic Arena. In addition to looking exactly like Border Patrol vans, The agent was struck by the fact that it had red and blue lights installed on the ceiling.. Intrigued by the situation, he went there, as he revealed WFLA. Upon seeing him, the driver turned off the lights and quickly escaped.

Since that event, which occurred at the end of October 2023, the county Police Department issued the alert for any witness to inform the authorities if they saw the vehicle. Furthermore, it was reported at that time that The only difference with an official car is that it had the legend “Booty Patrol” in different parts.

He tried to make a prank with a Border Patrol car in Florida and now faces charges

Shortly after this incident, the vehicle was found. Upon being detained by the authorities, The driver, identified as Gabriel Luviano-Renteria, told them that it was not illegal to have the lights on the roof.. However, she received a summons and now faces different charges.

Originally, The accusations were for the lights, but later they were also added for obstruction of the police process and impersonating law enforcement officers. This last charge was added after seeing that Luviano-Renteria used the vehicle to generate content on social networks and carry out pranks.