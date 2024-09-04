As a recognition of their courage and work in the defense of the United States, military personnel have the possibility of accessing a series of government benefits. For this reason, it is punishable show false documentation to impersonate a member of the armed forcesjust as one man did to obtain a driver’s license in Florida.

The medium News Channel 8 reported that Brandon Jess Cox was arrested in Crystal River County after having impersonated a member of the military. The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office detailed that The man falsified a document DD 214a certificate of release or discharge from active military service issued by the U.S. Department of Defense to service members after they retire, leave, or are discharged from a military service.

When officials at that agency suspected that the man had presented an illegitimate document, they contacted the Army Criminal Investigation Division at MacDill Air Force Base, which was responsible for searched their records for Cox’s name, but found no record of military service.

The man was arrested for forgery of documents.

He posed as a soldier in Florida and his dangerous background was discovered

After army authorities verified that Brandon Jess Cox had forged a DD 214 document to obtain benefits intended only for people who have served in the armed forces, he was arrested.

The man was charged with making false statements during his driver’s license application in Florida. But the authorities also discovered that he had a significant criminal record.

In fact, Cox was on probation for other previous charges as he is registered as a sex offender. Authorities decided to take him to the Citrus County Detention Center where he remains detained without bail.