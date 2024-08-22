According to the criteria of

How much money does the Florida GOLD RUSH DOUBLER lottery game pay out?



According to the entity that grants the draw, The $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game is a “Scratch-Off” type game and features more than 13 million winning tickets and more than $188 million in cash prizes, including 28 top prizes of $1,000. The overall odds of winning the game are 1 in 3.98, the Lottery says.

Likewise, the Lottery points out that Scratch games are an important part of your dynamic portfolio and account for approximately 72 percent of ticket sales in fiscal year 2022-2023. Since their inception, scratch-off games have generated more than $1.895 billion for education.

The impact of lottery games on Florida’s economy



According to data from the same entity, The Florida Lottery is responsible for contributing more than US$46 billion to improve education and send more than 983,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

In addition, The Florida Lottery says it reinvests 99 percent of its revenue back into Florida’s economy through prize payouts.commissions to more than 13,600 Lottery retailers and transfers to education.