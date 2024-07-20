Recently, a couple traveling on a boat in Florida She was questioned by two police officersand in a attempt to avoid revealing his cell phone password to his girlfriend and the authorities, the man jumped into the water.

According to New York Postthis It happened in waters near Key West, Floridaand the images were captured by a video that was spread through YouTube, in which the couple can be seen with two female agents of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC for its acronym in English).

Suddenly, The officers begin to ask them for their IDs and question them about their namesthe activities they carried out on the boat, as well as the objects they traveled with.

After a heated conversation with the authorities, The man was warned that he would have to pay a fine or he could be arrested, after this, The girlfriend asked him to give her the password to his cell phone to be able to help him. However, AJ, as the protagonist of this story identified himself, He refused and preferred to jump into the water.

After throwing himself into the sea, He continued to refuse to give the password and began to swim, because he did not want to return to the boat either. Finally He continued swimming to the beach, where he was arrested by the authorities.

Legal implications of being detained on a boat in Florida



According to Florida Dui Lawyers & Criminal Defense Attorneys PLLC, in the state, fleeing by boat to elude a law enforcement officer is a third degree felony in this state and the legal consequences range from: