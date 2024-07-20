According to the criteria of
According to New York Postthis It happened in waters near Key West, Floridaand the images were captured by a video that was spread through YouTube, in which the couple can be seen with two female agents of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC for its acronym in English).
After a heated conversation with the authorities, The man was warned that he would have to pay a fine or he could be arrested, after this, The girlfriend asked him to give her the password to his cell phone to be able to help him. However, AJ, as the protagonist of this story identified himself, He refused and preferred to jump into the water.
After throwing himself into the sea, He continued to refuse to give the password and began to swim, because he did not want to return to the boat either. Finally He continued swimming to the beach, where he was arrested by the authorities.
Legal implications of being detained on a boat in Florida
According to Florida Dui Lawyers & Criminal Defense Attorneys PLLC, in the state, fleeing by boat to elude a law enforcement officer is a third degree felony in this state and the legal consequences range from:
- Up to 5 years in prison: Under Florida Statute 775.082, this is the maximum prison sentence for a third-degree felony.
- Fines of up to US$5,000: Under Florida Statute 775.083, fines for a third-degree felony can be substantial.
- Probation and community service: Defendants may be required to complete probation and perform community service.
- Vessel seizure: Under Florida Statute 843.18(2), any vessel used in the crime may be seized and subject to forfeiture.
#Florida #jumped #water #escaped #police #avoid #giving #girlfriend #cell #phone #password
Leave a Reply