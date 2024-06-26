To win the lottery At any age it is certainly a reason for happiness, but when you are in your teens the possibilities are enormous, from starting a fortune to paying for education. However, A 19-year-old young man in Florida made a decision that could affect him.

Hyury Olivera, a young Pompano Beach resident won a prize of US$1,000,000 in the A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR scratch-off game, Florida lottery authorities announced this week, according to News Channel 8.

As detailed, the lucky winner He bought his ticket at an A&J Seabra supermarket branch, located at 839 West Sample Road in Deerfield Beach. Business that, by the way, will receive US$2,000 for that sale.

The young man paid US$50 for the ticket and when he scratched it he realized that he had won. Although it was not the biggest prize that consists of obtaining US$1,000,000 for life, it did win one of the 234 prizes of US$1,000,000. But made a decision that, in the opinion of many, was wrong.

Hyury decided to receive his winnings as a lump sum, rather than annuities. Which means that he lost a good amount of money because, due to taxes, he only received US$640,000. It is certainly a good amount and he has not shared what he plans to do with his money, but financial experts have made it known that it is not exactly the ideal decision.

Annuity or full amount, what is better when winning the lottery in the United States?

Although it is a personal decision and those who win the lottery know their desires and needs, on several occasions it has been noted that When you win an important prize, it is best not to ask for the money in a single payment.but opt ​​for annuities.

One of the proponents of that idea is Mark Cuban, the billionaire famous for being one of the stars of the show. Shark Tankwho assures that If people want to make their money work, it is best to receive it little by little.

In his opinion, although many winners consider that by receiving the full amount they will be able to invest it in a better way, in their experience, Annuities will not only allow you to save taxes, but also invest your money better.

Another of the reasons why it is not advisable to order the full amount is that with annuities it will be easier to say no to family and friends who will ask for financial help.